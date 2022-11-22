An immersive 'The Great Gatsby' experience is hitting New York this spring

Another day, another immersive experience announcement—although we must say that this one tickles all of our senses.

"The Gatsby Mansion" is a theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 book The Great Gatsby that just wrapped up a seven-year run in the U.K. and is set to take over the apt (and lavish!) ballroom at Park Central Hotel New York starting March 9, 2023.

Photograph: Sam Taylor

Photograph: Helen Maybanks

According to an official press release, the space will be transformed into an interactive theatrical venue thanks to a renovation of the over 16,000 square feet of space that make up the ballroom. You’ll basically be catapulted smack-dab in the middle of the Roaring ’20s—so make sure to dress the part: flapper dresses, vintage tuxedos and well-tailored pinstripe suits.

Expect professional actors to take on the roles of the notorious characters that populate the novel and also inhabited the book’s 2013 movie adaptation including Jay Gatsby (who can ever forget Leonardo DiCaprio as the one-and-only?), Nick Carraway, Tom and Daisy Buchanan and Myrtle Wilson, among others. You’ll get to rub elbows with them and follow them along the journey, across a number of different rooms that are set to make up the experience.

Photograph: Mark Senior

Photograph: Mark Senior

To celebrate the opening, Park Central Hotel New York is offering guests a themed weekend or weekday experience that includes overnight accommodations, two tickets to the show, two glasses of champagne and a personalized note from Gatsby "himself" for $399 per night. Find out more about the promotion right here.

If you’re just interested in show tickets, be on the lookout for them in a few weeks on the official website. No word yet on who will make up the cast of 14 and how long the production will run for.