New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Great Gatsby immersive experience
Photograph: Mark Senior

An immersive 'The Great Gatsby' experience is hitting New York this spring

You're going to want to dress the part.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Another day, another immersive experience announcement—although we must say that this one tickles all of our senses.

"The Gatsby Mansion" is a theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 book The Great Gatsby that just wrapped up a seven-year run in the U.K. and is set to take over the apt (and lavish!) ballroom at Park Central Hotel New York starting March 9, 2023.

Great Gatsby immersive experience
Photograph: Sam Taylor
Great Gatsby immersive experience
Photograph: Helen Maybanks

According to an official press release, the space will be transformed into an interactive theatrical venue thanks to a renovation of the over 16,000 square feet of space that make up the ballroom. You’ll basically be catapulted smack-dab in the middle of the Roaring ’20s—so make sure to dress the part: flapper dresses, vintage tuxedos and well-tailored pinstripe suits.

Expect professional actors to take on the roles of the notorious characters that populate the novel and also inhabited the book’s 2013 movie adaptation including Jay Gatsby (who can ever forget Leonardo DiCaprio as the one-and-only?), Nick Carraway, Tom and Daisy Buchanan and Myrtle Wilson, among others. You’ll get to rub elbows with them and follow them along the journey, across a number of different rooms that are set to make up the experience.

Great Gatsby immersive experience
Photograph: Mark Senior
Great Gatsby immersive experience
Photograph: Mark Senior

To celebrate the opening, Park Central Hotel New York is offering guests a themed weekend or weekday experience that includes overnight accommodations, two tickets to the show, two glasses of champagne and a personalized note from Gatsby "himself" for $399 per night. Find out more about the promotion right here.

If you’re just interested in show tickets, be on the lookout for them in a few weeks on the official website. No word yet on who will make up the cast of 14 and how long the production will run for. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!