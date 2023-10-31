The exhibit will be on display at the Hispanic Society Museum & Library until February 4, 2024.

The celebrations surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso continue with a new exhibit at the Hispanic Society Museum & Library at 613 West 155th Street near Broadway in Washington Heights.

Focusing on the icon’s interpretation of and response to Spanish literature, the aptly named “Picasso and the Spanish Classics” will officially open in the institution’s Project Room on November 2 and stay on view through February 4, 2024.

The exhibition will specifically dissect Picasso’s relationship with two Spanish literary figures of the 17th century, Luis de Góngora y Argote and Miguel de Cervantes.

Photograph: Courtesy of Hispanic Museum & Library

Photograph: Courtesy of Hispanic Museum & Library

Among the many works on display will be Picasso's vision of figures from the Cervantes' famous novel Don Quixote. Also, expect a slew of rarely-seen works of art to share space with manuscripts of the era.

“Because so few people have considered this aspect of his prodigious output, it seemed appropriate for the Hispanic Society with its dedication to art and literature to examine it as our contribution to the Picasso celebrations of this year,” Dr. Patrick Lenaghan, Curator at the Hispanic Society Museum & Library, in an official statement. “In the extraordinary prints on display, the viewer will see not just how sensitively Picasso responded to these works but also the power that Spain’s artistic heritage continued to exert over him.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Hispanic Museum & Library

Other institutions around Europe and North America are participating in The Picasso Celebration 1973 - 2023 in their own way. In total, around 50 shows have been or will be mounted in honor of the artist, analyzing his work from many different perspectives.

In New York, The Met is currently celebrating Picasso’s little-known NYC connections in "Picasso: A Cubist Commission in Brooklyn," scheduled to run through January 14, 2024.