An intergalactic immersive experience for families is launching at Camp

New York City kids and their families will soon be able to "launch" into space in the middle of Manhattan.

CAMP, the experiential retailer known for its kid-friendly shops, is bringing a new immersive concept to its flagship store near Union Square called Cosmic Camp. Behind its magic door and across 8,000 square feet, families will be transported to space by AR and projection-mapping technology by Future Colossal and interactive experiences will unfold across space stations, asteroid fields, lava pools, and other immersive worlds.

Families who enter Cosmic Camp will enter through a tunnel to arrive at the Launch Pad. With the press of a button, they'll watch as smoke billows and flames erupt as they take off into space.

Once they get to the Space Station, kids can climb up into a teleportation tube and use joysticks to control Remote Rovers on an alien planet. When they arrive in Deep Space, they can throw asteroids into black holes to collect coins before they disappear and discover Ice Caves with mind games and crazy visual effects. The Floor is Lava room will challenge families to traverse fields of (virtual) lava — the living room game made realistic.



Space explorers will get to track their points on an ongoing leaderboard and through space communicators worn by each family member.

Photograph: courtesy CAMP

"Stores shouldn't be static,'' said Ben Kaufman, CAMP's CEO. "During the holiday season, of course, retailers need to focus on selling gifts, but after the year we have all had, CAMP is focused on providing a real getaway for families that transports them into another world; we want to bring back fun! The beauty of CAMP's rotational model is that we meet the needs of our families with a dynamic mix of play, products, and programming throughout the year. Cosmic Camp will be our best experience yet."

Timed tickets for Cosmic Camp are now available for $35. After the experience, families can also shop hundreds of curated gifts, books, toys, and clothing collections in the CAMP Canteen.