The Settepani name has been attached to Italian cuisine in New York City since 1992, and on Friday, the family-owned and operated business is expanding for the third time in as many decades.

On Friday, December 29, Settepani opened an outpost at Time Out Market New York on the first floor of 55 Water Street in Brooklyn. This stop follows its bakery in Williamsburg and restaurant in Harlem, with one famous item only available here.

“The panettone is definitely going to have a center stage,” co-owner Leah Abraham Settepani says via email. “At TOMNY, customers will have the chance to order slices of our panettone, which are not available at other Settepani locations.”

For the unfamiliar, “a panettone is the Italian version of fruit cake, but fluffier and lighter,” she says. “Today very few bakeries make this artisanal product, as it is labor intensive (36hrs from flour to box) and extremely delicate. Once you try a homemade panettone you will see the difference!”

The proprietors elected to make it available in smaller increments to allow visitors to this address a chance to sample their proprietary panettone in advance of committing to a whole party-sized portion.

In addition to the exclusively sized sweet treat, Settepani at the market will offer a full complement of sweet and savory items, including bombolone, sfogliatella, biscotti, baked eggs and frittata.

Try out its sweets now at Time Out Market!