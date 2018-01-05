An NYC bar is hosting a Clueless–inspired brunch and costume contest

As if! The same bar in NYC that hosted a Mean Girls “Jingle Bell Rock” brunch last month is back at it with a new theme: Clueless.

Here’s the 411. Bring Dionne and Tai to 5th & MAD on Saturday, January 20 between noon and 5pm for a totally solid afternoon including Clueless-themed games, cocktails and grub while the flick plays in the background.

Tickets are $40, which gets you a brunch entree, dessert and a hour of bottomless prosecco from noon to 1pm. Nab them in advance here.

Make sure you wear your best Alaia dress or a flirty plaid skirt and matching blazer (the person wearing the best outfit wins a bottle of bubbly) and get ready to party like it’s 1995. We’re outie.

