  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

An NYC hotel is offering free sex toys for Valentine’s Day

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday January 22 2018, 4:05pm

An NYC hotel is offering free sex toys for Valentine’s Day
Photograph: Courtesy Moxy Times Square

We hate stating the obvious, but Valentine’s Day in NYC is creeping up on us, and now’s the time to start planning your celebration. Yes, folks without a significant other can enjoy Cupid’s holiday too! In fact, New York attractions and destination are encouraging it.

For example, The Moxy Hotel created a package to help singles have a fun and steamy night—with or without a partner. When you book the Crash Pad room at the hotel’s Times Square location, you receive a complimentary welcome cocktail at Bar Moxy and a sex kit provided by What’s In Your Box?.

Whether or not you hit it off with a stranger at the bar, you can always enjoy pleasuring yourself with a range of “naughty” toys, including a passion-packed vibrator, sultry body dust, a feather tickler and other steamy surprises. And don’t worry, the kit is yours to keep for future use after your stay.

Prices for the room start at $69. (A fitting price point.) To book, email sales@moxytimessquare.com.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest