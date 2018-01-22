An NYC hotel is offering free sex toys for Valentine’s Day

We hate stating the obvious, but Valentine’s Day in NYC is creeping up on us, and now’s the time to start planning your celebration. Yes, folks without a significant other can enjoy Cupid’s holiday too! In fact, New York attractions and destination are encouraging it.

For example, The Moxy Hotel created a package to help singles have a fun and steamy night—with or without a partner. When you book the Crash Pad room at the hotel’s Times Square location, you receive a complimentary welcome cocktail at Bar Moxy and a sex kit provided by What’s In Your Box?.

Whether or not you hit it off with a stranger at the bar, you can always enjoy pleasuring yourself with a range of “naughty” toys, including a passion-packed vibrator, sultry body dust, a feather tickler and other steamy surprises. And don’t worry, the kit is yours to keep for future use after your stay.



Prices for the room start at $69. (A fitting price point.) To book, email sales@moxytimessquare.com.

