New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
72nd Streep sign
Photograph: @plannedalism and @graycement

An NYC subway station was changed to "72nd Streep" for Meryl Streep's birthday

An artist known for his subway sign antics is back with another alteration.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Beloved and amazing actor Meryl Streep is being honored for her birthday in an underground way—literally.

NYC-based artist Adrian Wilson (@plannedalism) and Matt Duncan (@graycement) added a "p" to signs inside the Upper West Side 72nd Street subway station early Tuesday morning at 7:30am, making them read "72nd Streep."

It might seem like a random birthday to celebrate, but Wilson says it was an obvious way to pay tribute to Streep.

"I am known for my subway sign tributes and realized back in January that this one letter sticker change would be the perfect birthday surprise from New York to one of its best-loved stars," he tells us. "Hopefully she enjoys the surprise and the MTA let it stay up for the day."

72nd Streep sign
Photograph: @plannedalism and @graycement

Wilson was also behind the 50th Street Station "Ruth St" sign in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Aretha Franklin subway "respect" sign, which was turned into a permanent tribute, as well as the "David Bowery," "Prince RIP," "Van Halen Avenue" and "Biden 46th" subway signs.

Plannedalism
Photograph: Courtesy @Plannedalism

Wilson also recently made a minor alteration to a crosswalk in front of a historic theater in Upper Montclair, NJ, which is going to be reopened.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on City Identity

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.