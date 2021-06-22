An NYC subway station was changed to "72nd Streep" for Meryl Streep's birthday

An artist known for his subway sign antics is back with another alteration.

Beloved and amazing actor Meryl Streep is being honored for her birthday in an underground way—literally.

NYC-based artist Adrian Wilson (@plannedalism) and Matt Duncan (@graycement) added a "p" to signs inside the Upper West Side 72nd Street subway station early Tuesday morning at 7:30am, making them read "72nd Streep."

It might seem like a random birthday to celebrate, but Wilson says it was an obvious way to pay tribute to Streep.

"I am known for my subway sign tributes and realized back in January that this one letter sticker change would be the perfect birthday surprise from New York to one of its best-loved stars," he tells us. "Hopefully she enjoys the surprise and the MTA let it stay up for the day."

Photograph: @plannedalism and @graycement

Wilson was also behind the 50th Street Station "Ruth St" sign in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Aretha Franklin subway "respect" sign, which was turned into a permanent tribute, as well as the "David Bowery," "Prince RIP," "Van Halen Avenue" and "Biden 46th" subway signs.

Photograph: Courtesy @Plannedalism

Wilson also recently made a minor alteration to a crosswalk in front of a historic theater in Upper Montclair, NJ, which is going to be reopened.