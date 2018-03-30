An NYC theater company will literally perform in your bathroom

Well, this was always inevitable.

Experimental theater community WalkUpArts is bringing very intimate productions to bathrooms and closets all over NYC as part of their "Small Plays for Giants" 2018 series. The "living works" crew currently has three semi-traditional shows slated for The Tank theater, but for the more outré experiences, you can sign up to have performers come to your home.

You can fill out this form to participate in The End of the World Bar and Bathtub, a two-person performance staged in your tub, with space for only two audience members to see. Tickets are only $25 per audience member. Considering the fact that I paid $17 to see Fifty Shades: Freed on opening night, I'd say it's a pretty sweet deal.

If you have no tub or have one and don't want to scrub it, you can welcome actors into your closet (yikes) for Baby Jessica's Well Made Play, which is limited to one actor and one audience member. Email them at walkuparts@gmail.com to schedule a performance.

You can learn more about WalkUpArts upcoming performances at their website.

