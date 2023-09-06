New York
Olivia Rodrigo Drivers Licence
Photograph: Geffen and Interscope Records

An Olivia Rodrigo pop-up is coming to NYC ahead of her new album release

It’ll feature photo moments and limited-edition giveaways.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Good 4 us—there’s an Olivia Rodrigo pop-up coming to NYC this week to celebrate the release of her new album, “GUTS,” on Friday, September 8.

All weekend-long from September 8 to 10, fans will get to shop merch by Bravado (we’re talking T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, bumper stickers, dad hats, beanies, tote bags, and more) and take photos inside immersive installations that bring “GUTS” to life.

The pop-up will also feature photo moments and limited-edition giveaways.

Those who qualify as Rodrigo’s top listeners on Spotify (and American Express cardmembers) will be invited to experience one hour of exclusive early access to the “GUTS” Gallery Pop-Up Experience every day and enjoy:

  • A dedicated Amex-only checkout line throughout
  • Access to purchase a limited-edition T-shirt, exclusive to Amex Card Members and Spotify Fans (noon-1pm while supplies last)
  • An exclusive gift with purchase (for AmEx members)
  • And a complimentary tote bag

There’s also the chance to win different prizes at an onsite “Amex More” vending machine.

The pop-up at 25-17 Little West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District runs from 1 to 6pm on Friday; and from noon to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. You must be 18 or older to attend.

Not a bad idea, right?

