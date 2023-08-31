Missed out on all the Taylor Swift's Eras Tour mayhem when it came sweeping into MetLife Stadium this past May? Never fear: you can experience all of those sparkly costume changes, surprise songs and "Cruel Summer" bridge scream-alongs for yourself when the record-breaking concert tour comes to a movie theater near you.

Yes, on Thursday, August 31, the performer announced the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film via an Instagram post. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)" the singer captioned the post.

Beginning Friday, October 13, the concert movie will be screened at AMC locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico with at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Here's everything New York-based Swifties need to know.

Where in NYC is showing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie will be playing at all AMC locations across the U.S., so in terms of the New York City area, that means you have 26 locations to choose from, with nine alone in Manhattan, from Kips Bay to Harlem, East Village to Lincoln Square. Check out all of the local AMC locations here.

How much are tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie?

All adult tickets to the concert film will be priced at $19.89—yes, in honor of Swift's fifth studio album, 1989—plus tax for all showtimes except branded premium large format screens; children's and senior tickets will cost $13.13 without tax. The movie will also screen in IMAX and Dolby Cinema at AMC, as well as in other premium large formats, for the standard up-charge fees.

Tickets are on sale now at AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com. And just a head's up, if you're an AMC Stubs A-List member, you won't be able to use your membership to reserve tickets, so plan accordingly!

Check out a trailer of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film below: