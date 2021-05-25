Andrew Yang shares his favorite date spots around New York

The candidate for mayor and his wife Evelyn clearly like to traverse the entire city when it comes to dating.

As the New York City mayoral primaries approach (mark your calendars: June 22), we couldn't help but wonder where each candidate likes to spend his or her time.

First up: Democratic nominee Andrew Yang, who was born and raised in New York State as the son of Taiwanese immigrants and currently lives with his wife Evelyn and two sons in Hell's Kitchen.

Asked about his favorite date spots, Yang brings up seven diverse destinations that span five different boroughs. Clearly, when it comes to romantic excursions, the Yangs like to traverse the city.

One more thing they seem to love: sweets. From Amy's Bread in Manhattan to Yeh's Bakery in Queens, bakeshops feature prominently on their list of favorites—and we certainly don't blame them.

Without further ado, here are Andrew and Evelyn Yang's go-to date spots:

1. Amy's Bread in Manhattan

One of the most renowned bakeries in all of New York City, Amy's Bread was actually where the Yang couple had their first date. "[Clearly, the shop] will always hold a special place in my heart," says the candidate.

2. Enzo's in the Bronx

"[This] is some of the best Italian food in the city," says Yang confidently about the Belmont area restaurant on Arthur Avenue. Dining at the neighborhood institution also happens to be one of the best ways to meet all the characters that call the area home—a true New York City experience, if you ask us.

3. Yemen Cafe in Brooklyn

This Bay Ridge spot offers a quintessentially traditional Yemeni meal in informal settings. "It has amazing food and is part of an incredibly rich culture in South Brooklyn," says the candidate for mayor. This is a must-visit whether on a date or not.

4. Vodega on Staten Island

The all-vegan bodega—the first one of its kind—in Staten Island is a Yang go-to. Back in February, the candidate even posted about it on Twitter. "Delicious and healthy," he wrote.

5. Yeh's Bakery in Flushing

The neighborhood bake shop is known for its takes on both American and Asian desserts—including a delicious green tea cake. "This is Evelyn's favorite bakery in the world," reveals Yang. "We go just about every time we're in Flushing."

6. The Crabby Shack in Brooklyn

"Brooklyn has some of the most passionate business owners I've ever met," says Yang after mentioning this small seafood joint in Crown Heights. He's not wrong: founders and co-owners Fifi Bell-Clanton and Gwen Woods clearly know their stuff when it comes to all things crab.

7. Shanghai 21 in Manhattan

"There are so many amazing places down in Chinatown but Shanghai 21 really stands out," Yang says about the Mott Street joint. Never been? Expect a no-frills destination serving more than just basic Chinese food. Yes, delicious soup dumplings are on offer as well.