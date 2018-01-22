Announcing the new Shakespeare in the Park productions for this summer

The Public Theater just announced its two Shakespeare in the Park productions for summer 2018, and we’re ready to line up right now.

First up will be Othello (May 29–June 24), the Bard's classic tragedy of jealousy and misplaced trust. It will be directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who helmed last season's acclaimed Broadway revival of Jitney; casting has not yet been announced. Lighter fare follows in the form of Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub's exuberant musical adaptation of Twelfth Night (July 17–August 19), directed by Kwei-Armah and Public Theater honcho Oskar Eustis. First presented for one week in 2016 as part of the Public Works program, the production will return with original cast members Taub (Feste) Nikki M. James (Viola), Andrew Kober (Malvolio), Jacob Ming-Trent (Sir Toby Belch), joined by rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs.

The free outdoor series is an unmissable New York City experience, from waiting in line at Central Park at the crack of dawn to watching the show begin as the sun sets behind the Delacorte Theater. The Public has been offering free performances of Shakespeare since 1962, starring celebrities, theater icons and up-and-comers alike. The series typically features two consecutive productions running from May through August. Last summer’s were a politically relevant rendition of Julius Caesar and the more mellow and magical A Midsummer Night's Dream.

As you wait for summer to roll around, familiarize yourself with the free ticketing process, since there are other options besides camping out in the park: Vouchers are handed out in all five boroughs, TodayTix offers an online lottery, and there’s an in-person lottery at the Public downtown.

