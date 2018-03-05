  • News
Another major winter storm is set to hit NYC this week

By Will Gleason Posted: Monday March 5 2018, 2:50pm

Photograph: Clayton Guse

If, like us, you’re still emotionally dealing with being pelted with hail, drenched in rain and legit almost Mary Poppins'd off the sidewalk during last Friday’s windy nor’easter, we’ve got some bad news. Like Helen Hunt in Twister, New York’s about to turn around and drive right back into the storm. Why are we like this?

This week’s storm is set to move into the tri-state area with a chance of rain and snow on Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch beginning at midnight on Wednesday morning and lasting through 6am on Thursday, which means both of Wednesday’s commutes will be affected by the downpour. However, there's still some uncertainty over the storm's path.

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power upstate after Friday’s storm, mostly due to high winds downing trees and knocking down power lines. This week’s Winter Storm Part Deux is expected to clear up on Thursday, leading to a high of 42 on Friday. 

So at least there’s a light at the end of the watery tunnel.

Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1259 Posts

Will Gleason is a staff writer at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willsgleason.

