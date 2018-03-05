Another major winter storm is set to hit NYC this week

If, like us, you’re still emotionally dealing with being pelted with hail, drenched in rain and legit almost Mary Poppins'd off the sidewalk during last Friday’s windy nor’easter, we’ve got some bad news. Like Helen Hunt in Twister, New York’s about to turn around and drive right back into the storm. Why are we like this?

This week’s storm is set to move into the tri-state area with a chance of rain and snow on Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch beginning at midnight on Wednesday morning and lasting through 6am on Thursday, which means both of Wednesday’s commutes will be affected by the downpour. However, there's still some uncertainty over the storm's path.

Why is there forecast uncertainty with the upcoming storm? It all depends on the track of the low. If the low passes closer to the coast, temps are warmer leading to a mix of rain/snow.However, if the low passes further offshore, there could be less precipitation but colder temps pic.twitter.com/8PNJB47JpG — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 5, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power upstate after Friday’s storm, mostly due to high winds downing trees and knocking down power lines. This week’s Winter Storm Part Deux is expected to clear up on Thursday, leading to a high of 42 on Friday.

Winter storm watch for Wednesday. 5-10” possible for NYC pic.twitter.com/j2LyQzQo2o — NY1 Weather (@NY1weather) March 5, 2018

So at least there’s a light at the end of the watery tunnel.

