The nor’easter dashes any hope of an easy escape from NYC this weekend

A nor'easter slammed New York late Thursday night, bringing storm-force winds, cold temperatures and a wintery mix downpouring on the city on Friday. The system is projected to finish running its course through the area by early Saturday morning, but in the meantime, it is cancelling and delaying flights at the city’s airports, halting trains, and bringing traffic to a standstill.

If you’re planning on getting out of the city this weekend, rest assured that it will be a miserable, soul-sucking feat.

As of 1pm on Friday, all arrivals and departures at LaGaurdia Airport were suspended until further notice. As of 11am, roughly a quarter of the scheduled flights out of Kennedy Airport had been cancelled and departures were temporarily suspended (flights are now taking off again, with the reported average delay time sitting at one hour). A quarter of the flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport were also cancelled as of 11am Friday, and high winds have shut down the AirTrain there, which has been replaced with shuttle buses.

On top of all that, Amtrak service throughout the Northeast Corridor is suspended, with trains holding at their stations. New Jersey Transit is reporting systemwide rail service delays of up to 20 minutes. Both the Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road also reported a rush of train delays on Friday as a result of the storm.

If you were hoping to drive out of the city for a weekend getaway, it might be worth reconsidering. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office has issued a travel advisory fall all areas in the state north of the city, noting hundreds of fallen trees, thousands of homes without power and dangerously low levels of visibility.

Despite all that, New York City Transit reported only minor subway service interruptions during Friday’s morning rush. So at least we have that going for us.

