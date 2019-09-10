Apple Store on Fifth Avenue unveils dazzling new rainbow cube

Over the last decade, Apple Stores have become fairly ubiquitous. (One has even colonized half of Grand Central Terminal like a permanent diplomatic mission from the future.) Other tech brands like Samsung and Microsoft have also made some impressive inroads in retail. Still though, none of these new locales have managed to create a landmark quite as iconic as the Apple Fifth Avenue cube.

That cube, which disappeared in 2017 as a result of renovations, reemerged this week and it’s safe to say there’s nothing square about this cube. That’s right, New York’s most famous see through box has got itself a whole new look. The 32-foot glass cube is now covered in an iridescent coating that reflects color, creating a shining, rainbow effect. Looking through it is like experiencing an IRL Instagram filter.

In addition to the fabulous new cube, visitors to the tech company’s flagship location were greeted with the following message: “Beneath the surface of Fifth Avenue, you’ll soon discover a reimagined space where creativity is always welcome. A 24-hour store with doors open to the bright lights and big ideas of this city, ready to inspire what you can do, discover, and make next.” We're pretty sure they're not talking about a Duane Reade, but guess there's no way to know for sure.



We reached out to Apple, and the company is not yet ready to announce an opening date though it seems safe to say that the all-hours store will be back in action somewhat soon. (Well, fairly safe to say. The renovations were originally slated to be completed in 2018 before being indefinitely delayed.) In any event, we’ll just have to content ourselves with imagining what it might be like to shop for iPads inside a giant oil slick for now.