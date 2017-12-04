Armie Hammer will make his Broadway debut in Straight White Men

If you’ve been on the internet in the past year, you’ve likely heard about Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name. And now New Yorkers can get even more excited about his reentry into the spotlight: His next stop will be Broadway.

It was just announced that the actor will make his Broadway debut in Straight White Men on Broadway in June 2018. Written by Young Jean Lee, the play ran Off Broadway at the Public Theater in NYC in 2014—and now it’s finally moving to the Great White Way. The play tells the story of a father and three sons at a Christmas gathering with lots of drinking and drama. Hammer will play one of the sons, Tom Skerritt will play the patriarch and the other two actors have yet to be be announced.

The show will begin previews on June 29, 2018, and have its opening night on July 23. In the meantime, catch Hammer onscreen in the gay romance inspired by the André Aciman novel.

