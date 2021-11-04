New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Target
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Astoria is getting its first-ever Target

It's going up across from the new TJ Maxx and adjacent to the new Krispy Kreme.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Astoria has been getting an influx of NYC chain businesses recently like Dough, Calexico and Ample Hills, which have been mostly welcome in the popular Queens neighborhood.

But with those new transplants, Astoria has been gaining the attention of bigger, national chains, which are starting to flock there, like Trader Joe's, Krispy Kreme and TJ Maxx. And by 2023, it'll have a Target.

RECOMMENDED: Here's why we think Astoria's 30th Avenue is NYC's coolest street right now

In case you missed it, the new three-story target will go up at 22-11 31st Street, specifically in Astoria Ditmars near the Astoria Ditmars NW train stop and across from the TJ Maxx and adjacent to the Krispy Kreme.

Construction of the 97,314-square-foot building has already begun after crews demolished the Key Food in 2020, according to NewYorkYIMBY.com, which first reported the news.

The new Target will be on the smaller side, even though its three floors and will offer household essentials and home décor, beauty items, baby and kids basics, apparel, toys and sporting goods, men's and women's clothing and accessories, portable tech and accessories (wearable products), food and drinks, an adult beverage selection, and a CVS Pharmacy and an Order Pickup area, where you can order ahead and pick up in-store in less than an hour.

Astoria Target
Rendering: courtesy Target

There will be up to 100 employees, which will be paid "market-competitive wages."  

The ground floor is being saved for four retail spaces along 31st Street.

"Target’s newest Queens small-format store will offer a unique shopping experience specifically designed for families with young kids, on-the-go commuters and young professionals," said Mark Schindele, Target's senior vice president, in a statement in 2018. "We’re excited to provide Astoria and Ditmars-Steinway residents ease and convenience, with a curated assortment that includes household, home décor, beauty and kids’ products."

Target's arrival, for some, signals the Queens neighborhood's gentrification. Residents protested against the demolition of the Key Food and Target's plans to move in.  

State Senator Jessica Ramos has spoken against it, too, saying it "decimates" small businesses.

Target's website lists the following neighborhoods for upcoming locations: Bronx Fordham Road, Brooklyn Flatbush and Church, Chelsea at 23rd and 8th, Harlem 125th St., Kings Plaza, Long Island City at Court Square, SoHo, Union Square, Astoria and Times Square.

Nonetheless, Target with all its prairie dresses is moving forward with plans in Astoria. Construction will be complete and doors are slated to open in January 2023, NewYorkYIMBY says.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.