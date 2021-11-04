Astoria is getting its first-ever Target

It's going up across from the new TJ Maxx and adjacent to the new Krispy Kreme.

Astoria has been getting an influx of NYC chain businesses recently like Dough, Calexico and Ample Hills, which have been mostly welcome in the popular Queens neighborhood.

But with those new transplants, Astoria has been gaining the attention of bigger, national chains, which are starting to flock there, like Trader Joe's, Krispy Kreme and TJ Maxx. And by 2023, it'll have a Target.

In case you missed it, the new three-story target will go up at 22-11 31st Street, specifically in Astoria Ditmars near the Astoria Ditmars NW train stop and across from the TJ Maxx and adjacent to the Krispy Kreme.

Construction of the 97,314-square-foot building has already begun after crews demolished the Key Food in 2020, according to NewYorkYIMBY.com, which first reported the news.

The new Target will be on the smaller side, even though its three floors and will offer household essentials and home décor, beauty items, baby and kids basics, apparel, toys and sporting goods, men's and women's clothing and accessories, portable tech and accessories (wearable products), food and drinks, an adult beverage selection, and a CVS Pharmacy and an Order Pickup area, where you can order ahead and pick up in-store in less than an hour.

Rendering: courtesy Target

There will be up to 100 employees, which will be paid "market-competitive wages."

The ground floor is being saved for four retail spaces along 31st Street.

"Target’s newest Queens small-format store will offer a unique shopping experience specifically designed for families with young kids, on-the-go commuters and young professionals," said Mark Schindele, Target's senior vice president, in a statement in 2018. "We’re excited to provide Astoria and Ditmars-Steinway residents ease and convenience, with a curated assortment that includes household, home décor, beauty and kids’ products."

Target's arrival, for some, signals the Queens neighborhood's gentrification. Residents protested against the demolition of the Key Food and Target's plans to move in.

State Senator Jessica Ramos has spoken against it, too, saying it "decimates" small businesses.

.@Target met with me about a year ago before the Jackson Heights store would be built /leased. Their vision of working with and for the community is nonexistent. They decimate small businesses wherever they go. — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) August 29, 2020

Target's website lists the following neighborhoods for upcoming locations: Bronx Fordham Road, Brooklyn Flatbush and Church, Chelsea at 23rd and 8th, Harlem 125th St., Kings Plaza, Long Island City at Court Square, SoHo, Union Square, Astoria and Times Square.

Nonetheless, Target with all its prairie dresses is moving forward with plans in Astoria. Construction will be complete and doors are slated to open in January 2023, NewYorkYIMBY says.