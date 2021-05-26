New York
Timeout

30th Avenue Astoria Ovelia
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

Here's why we think Astoria's 30th Avenue is NYC's coolest street right now

Hear us out.

By
Shaye Weaver
New York City's street life is seen as the epicenter of urban culture. Our streets are full of people who push boundaries, start trends and make NYC the coolest city in the world.

While almost every street can take some credit for making our city the best, some streets are just cooler than others. Earlier this year, we asked Time Out readers what the coolest street is in their respective cities is as part of our Time Out Index survey, and New Yorkers came back with Astoria's 30th Avenue.

One thing's for sure—the northwest Queens neighborhood of Astoria is growing by leaps and bounds. It's quickly becoming a hotspot for young professionals who want a short commute to Manhattan and a neighborhood brimming with great food and drink hotspots.

One of its major thoroughfares, 30th Avenue, is filled with a smorgasbord of local eateries spanning all types of cuisine and bars that rival those in Manhattan, such as Ovelia, Vesta, Comfortland, Via Trenta and Shady Lady.

On any given summer evening, the avenue is crowded with locals on their way to and from dinner or sitting out, enjoying drinks on the street while musicians take to the corners to play their electric guitar covers.

While the avenue has already been a magnet for foodies, it's finally luring in trendy NYC businesses within the last year or so, including Ample Hills Creamery, Chip City, Bellucci Pizza, the Krave It Pizza & Sandwich Joint, and most recently, Calexico. Because of this, the stretch has become electric.

Whether you agree with us or not, we've got some tips on how to enjoy yourself on 30th Avenue below:
EAT: Incredible mash-ups of the best comfort foods at Comfortland from to-die-for doughnuts with amazing fillings to creative sandwiches like the "demon slayer" made with fried chicken, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, ranch and BBQ sauce on a hero.
DRINKSweet Afton's cocktail called "She's The One" made with strawberry and hibiscus-infused vodka, Macchu Pisco, Cocchi Rosa, grapefruit cordial, lemon and vanilla.
SEEThe Welling Court Mural Project, a series of gorgeous and provocative murals and graffiti work meant to beautify and revitalize the area.
30th Avenue Astoria
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

