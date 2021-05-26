Here's why we think Astoria's 30th Avenue is NYC's coolest street right now

New York City's street life is seen as the epicenter of urban culture. Our streets are full of people who push boundaries, start trends and make NYC the coolest city in the world.

While almost every street can take some credit for making our city the best, some streets are just cooler than others. Earlier this year, we asked Time Out readers what the coolest street is in their respective cities is as part of our Time Out Index survey, and New Yorkers came back with Astoria's 30th Avenue.

One thing's for sure—the northwest Queens neighborhood of Astoria is growing by leaps and bounds. It's quickly becoming a hotspot for young professionals who want a short commute to Manhattan and a neighborhood brimming with great food and drink hotspots.

One of its major thoroughfares, 30th Avenue, is filled with a smorgasbord of local eateries spanning all types of cuisine and bars that rival those in Manhattan, such as Ovelia, Vesta, Comfortland, Via Trenta and Shady Lady.

On any given summer evening, the avenue is crowded with locals on their way to and from dinner or sitting out, enjoying drinks on the street while musicians take to the corners to play their electric guitar covers.

While the avenue has already been a magnet for foodies, it's finally luring in trendy NYC businesses within the last year or so, including Ample Hills Creamery, Chip City, Bellucci Pizza, the Krave It Pizza & Sandwich Joint, and most recently, Calexico. Because of this, the stretch has become electric.

Whether you agree with us or not, we've got some tips on how to enjoy yourself on 30th Avenue below: