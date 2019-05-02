Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right At Frieze New York art fair you can get in a tub and eat bubble bath
By Emma Orlow Posted: Thursday May 2 2019, 10:38am

Photograph: Courtesy Juan Patino Photography

Frieze Art Fair is going down this weekend with a dizzying amount of booths and exhibition stalls to check out. But for those of you looking for a respite from the madness at the annual Randall's Island art show, there will be one exhibition that intends to be space for some rest and relaxation. Official fair sponsor, Bombay Sapphire tapped one of our favorite design studios, Bompas & Parr to create a bath-themed interactive experience, where guests can drink from a whirpool bar, try edible bubbles (the recipe is secret, but uses botanicals made from ingredients like licorice and gin), and view the “wrinkle gallery,” photographs of close ups of wrinkled skin caused by soaking in a tub too long. The London-based Bompas & Parr are kind of the unsung mad scientists of art, making fantastical food-based art performances that span glow-in-the-dark ramen, sculptures made out of wiggly JELL-O, cocktails served in beakers and even one project where they used over 20,000 live honeybees. 

For their Frieze collaboration, they were inspired by ideas generated while soaking in the tub. So if you're looking to cook up a little inspiration for your next project, stop by this bath-time event open to the public from May 3rd to May 5th, during normal fair hours.

Frieze New York is located on Randall's Island Park, available by a free ferry that leaves from 35th Street at The East River. 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Juan Patino Photography

 

Photograph: Courtesy Juan Patino Photography

 

Photograph: Courtesy Juan Patino Photography

 

