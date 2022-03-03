Atlanta fave Slutty Vegan is opening a location in NYC

Spring in New York is looking extra green, thanks to a new culinary addition to Brooklyn.

Slutty Vegan, the Atlanta-based mini-chain of plant-based restaurants by chef Pinky Cole is finally putting down roots in New York!

Slated to open next season at 690 Fulton St. in Clinton Hill, Slutty Vegan will offer its signature fast-casual menu of decked out plant-based Impossible burgers, with toppings like vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and a signature Slut Sauce. Fries, slides and slushies are also on the menu. The restaurant is known as a favorite among Atlanta's celebrities and we're pretty sure New York's famous faces will also want a bite of the deuxmoi worthy finger food.

The Brooklyn opening won't be New York's first taste of Slutty Vegan's fare. In August 2021, Cole collaborated with Shake Shack to bring a special. "SluttyShack" to Shake Shack Harlem for one day only.

And before launching Slutty Vegan in 2018, Cole ran Pinky's Jamaican and American Restaurant in Harlem. Following a successful launch in 2014, Pinky's closed in 2016 following a devastating grease fire which left the restaurant out of commission.

Now, the chef and restaurateur runs The Pinky Cole Foundation, to help people of color achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and build generational wealth. Cole herself is on track to leading a billion-dollar plant-based business. And if Slutty Vegan can make it here, it can make it anywhere!