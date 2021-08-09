Shake Shack is launching a collab with Slutty Vegan

Shake Shack knows how to keep us hooked, and a new collab isn't shying away from luring us back to the Shack once again this summer. Perfect for plant-based Shake Shack enthusiasts, the New York-based burger chain is is teaming up with Pinky Cole and her Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan team to create a one-of-a-kind, limited-time burger: the SluttyShack.

In order to offer New Yorkers one of Shake Shack’s most popular collabs to date, the previously only-in-Atlanta vegan burger will be available in limited quantities next Wednesday, August 11 at the Shake Shack in Harlem (1 West 125 St.), the neighborhood where Pinky opened her first restaurant, Pinky’s, in 2014.

The plant-based SluttyShack features a Shake Shack veggie patty topped with Pinky’s secret Slut Dust, lemon ginger kale, caramelized onions, vegan ranch and vegan mayo on Slutty Vegan’s signature toasted Hawaiian bun. The burger is 100% vegan and combines Slutty Vegan’s “the secret is in the sauce” mantra with Shake Shack’s all-American burger. The SluttyShack will be available for purchase for $8.49 in-store, through pickup on Shake Shack’s website or delivery and pickup via the Shack app.

The SluttyShack special collab is part of Now Serving, Shake Shack’s series of collaborations with well-known chefs and restaurateurs in which a portion of proceeds benefits local nonprofits and the restaurant community. Proceeds from the SluttyShack will be donated to ROAR, a community of hospitality leaders advocating for New York City’s independent restaurant industry.

The Harlem Shake Shack opens at 10:30 a.m., so you may want to be early before SluttyShacks run out. If you miss it, know that there are still other meat-free options on Shake Shack's standard menu, like the excellent vegetarian 'Shroom burger and a grilled cheese on a potato bun (add tomato, thank us later). Select Shake Shack's also serve 2020's new Veggie Shack, starring a homemade veggie patty with vegan lemon aioli, avocado, and shredded green lettuce.