A Nordic adventure could now be within your reach.

Atlantic Airways just unveiled 2024 flight dates for its new service to the gorgeous Faroe Islands from New York, so you’ll want to pay attention.

You’ll be able to take a flight between Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from the Hudson Valley’s Stewart International Airport (an hour and a half away). Best of all, tickets include transportation via a shuttle bus from Times Square, so you won’t have to worry about how to get to the airport.

The flight, which is seven hours, flies directly to Vagar Airport in Sørvágur, Faroe Islands, located about 40 minutes from the capital of Tórshavn.

Roughly halfway between Norway and Iceland, this archipelago of 18 islands is famed for its dramatic natural landscapes. When there, you can hike, scuba dive through kelp forests and grottos, cold water surf, rock climb, see art and theater and enjoy top-rated restaurants and bars to indulge in, including Michelin-rated Roks and Ræst. There is an abundance of wildlife, including puffins, seals, dolphins and orcas (including adorable puffins and a nearly 2:1 ratio of sheep to humans).

Every year, the village of Gøta hosts HOYMA, a festival where private homes open up to musical acts and performances, specifically 20 concerts from 10 different artists in 10 homes across the village. Listasavn Føroya in Tórshavn is the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands and highlights the best of visual arts in the islands.

Clearly, there’s a lot to see and experience.

“We were confident of the demand between the United States and the Faroe Islands and this past season only proved it,” said Jóhanna á Bergi, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Airways. “The ease at which this service allows visitors from the U.S. to experience the Faroes will help share our incredible history, culture and natural beauty with travelers from the United States. This is something we have been working hard on for quite some time and we are extremely excited about being able to announce this new historic route connecting the Faroe Islands and the U.S.”

According to Atlantic Airways, a good place to stay is the four-star Hotel Føroyar located on the hillside overlooking Tórshavn.

You can grab your tickets right here.