Attend a 20th anniversary party for Spice World hosted by Alan Cumming

In an only-in-NYC convergence that could only happen in the same week as a lunar eclipse and Oprah's birthday, Spice World star Alan Cumming will host a 20th anniversary screening of the film at his East Village bar.

If you haven't yet been to the cozy, often debauched Club Cumming, tonight promises to be a legendary primer. At 8pm, catch one of our favorite comedy shows in town, Cabernet Cabaret—then the night of girl power truly begins. Catch screenings of Spice World at 10pm and midnight, and Cumming hosts a costume contest at 11:30pm. The winner walks away with a signed movie poster from Cumming's personal collection and $100 cash. Both events are free, so plan on grabbing a good seat and sticking around.

In a cast that includes Roger Moore, Richard E. Grant and Elton John, Cumming stood out as deranged documentarian Piers Cuthbertson-Smyth. In 2001, he followed up this high-camp performance with his role as Wyatt Frame (“white-ass Wally”) in Josie and the Pussycats. So, we'll be the first ones to throw down the gauntlet: Mr. Cumming, can we count on you for a Josie and the Pussycats 20th anniversary celebration in 2021?

