Incredible photos of the super blue blood moon in NYC

Early Wednesday morning, New Yorkers were treated to a rare celestial show. The moon was full for the second time in January, making it a blue moon. It was also at perigee (or at its closest location to Earth), making it a supermoon. And just before sunrise, a lunar eclipse took place, giving our heavenly neighbor a reddish tint that gave it the moniker of a blood moon.

All of that together gave us the buzzword-packed phrase “super blue blood moon.”

The eclipse went down from around 5:50am to just after 7am when the sun rose. New Yorkers who were up at that hour and had a clear view of the west-northwest stretch of the horizon had the opportunity to see the awe-inspiring event. As the massive moon sank into the horizon, a handful of photographers and Instagram-baiters were given the rare opportunity to capture the big cheese in the sky in all of its glory.

Here were some of the coolest photos of the moon captured around the city during and before the eclipse.

The super blue blood moon is eclipsed as it sets at sunrise next to the Statue of Liberty in New York City this morning. #newyork #newyorkcity#nyc @nyc @agreatbigcity #LunarEclipse #SuperBlueBloodMoon @statueellisnps pic.twitter.com/IhqBCpcBjb — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) January 31, 2018

A post shared by Cheryl Hills (@cheryl.hills) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:01am PST

A post shared by Beata Derba (@bealimarmax_nyc) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:07am PST

A post shared by Erick (@ericknyc_) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:28am PST

A post shared by Stan Honda (@stanhonda) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:18am PST

A post shared by Lou Barata (@loubarata) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:43am PST

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.