Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to reunite for Ragtime concert

Musical theater fans, rejoice! The much-loved but seldom-revived classic Ragtime is coming back for one night only with Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, two heavy-hitting talents from the show's original Broadway cast. Ummm yay?!

Ragtime is a tricky show, not least because of its massive scale. Based on E.L. Doctorow's 1975 novel of the same name, the musical charts the intertwining lives of three different groups navigating the cultural, political and racial tensions of early-20th century America. Heavy stuff! Originally staged in 1996, the story remains resonant today, though the show hasn't aged entirely gracefully. But then, who has?

"The 1990s were mostly a dark time for musical theater," says Time Out's theater critic Adam Feldman, "but Ragtime kept the torch burning bright. It has a special place in the hearts of Broadway aficionados—not least of all for its extraordinary original cast." That cast was lead by Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, who will return to their iconic roles as Sarah and Coalhouse Walker, Jr. for a one-night concert on April 27, 2020.

The concert is a benefit produced by the Actors Fund dedicated to the Late Marin Mazzie, who originated the role of Mother in the 1996 production. Tickets aren't on sale yet, but keep an eye out because they're sure to go fast: Ragtime fans are passionate and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.