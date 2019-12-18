Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to reunite for Ragtime concert
News / Theater & Performance

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to reunite for Ragtime concert

By Adam Goldman Posted: Wednesday December 18 2019, 5:05pm

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to reunite for Ragtime concert
Shutterstock

Musical theater fans, rejoice! The much-loved but seldom-revived classic Ragtime is coming back for one night only with Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, two heavy-hitting talents from the show's original Broadway cast. Ummm yay?!

Ragtime is a tricky show, not least because of its massive scale. Based on E.L. Doctorow's 1975 novel of the same name, the musical charts the intertwining lives of three different groups navigating the cultural, political and racial tensions of early-20th century America. Heavy stuff! Originally staged in 1996, the story remains resonant today, though the show hasn't aged entirely gracefully. But then, who has?

"The 1990s were mostly a dark time for musical theater," says Time Out's theater critic Adam Feldman, "but Ragtime kept the torch burning bright. It has a special place in the hearts of Broadway aficionados—not least of all for its extraordinary original cast." That cast was lead by Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, who will return to their iconic roles as Sarah and Coalhouse Walker, Jr. for a one-night concert on April 27, 2020.

The concert is a benefit produced by the Actors Fund dedicated to the Late Marin Mazzie, who originated the role of Mother in the 1996 production. Tickets aren't on sale yet, but keep an eye out because they're sure to go fast: Ragtime fans are passionate and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Adam Goldman 37 Posts

Adam has lived in New York for over 11 years and he wouldn't have it any other way. It can be overwhelming unless you have someone to guide you, and that's why he appreciates Time Out.

When not writing up the weird, new and wonderful around NYC, Adam writes scripts and jokes for things and people. His work has been featured by Interview Magazine, WNYC, the LA Review of Books and Gawker (RIP), among others. You can reach Adam at adam.goldman@timeout.com or connect with him on Twitter @theadamgoldman.

Latest news

    More news