Baby Trump balloon will fly over NYC this weekend during Impeachment Parade

No, that's not a giant jack o'lantern hovering in the air to celebrate Halloween.

The 20-foot, diaper-wearing Baby Trump Balloon (complete with tiny hands holding a itty-bitty cellphone) that flew over London, Chicago and Los Angeles this year makes his New York debut on Sunday, October 28 during an Impeachment Parade in Battery Park.

The event's organizers, By the People, are a grassroots campaign working to organize millions of Americans to support the impeachment of President Trump. After various attempted bombings targeted at Trump's top political opponents (and just a little over a week before the midterm election), the protest as well as the traveling blimp aims to rally folks to change the political course of the current presidency.

Hundreds will gather as the balloon begins to inflate at 2pm on Sunday outside Castle Clinton in Battery Park. Music kicks off at 2:45pm with more programming to follow at 3pm. Jim Girvan, the organizer of the Baby Trump Tour says, “Our Baby Trump balloons are being sent all around the country appearing at events intended to draw attention to the childlike person occupying the Oval Office. Mr.Trump is a threat to our democracy and the American values we hold so dear.”