An instantly recognizable brand deserves a just-as-notable address, especially if debuting its first-ever store in the United States—and backpack manufacturer Herschel Supply clearly knows that.

The brand just opened a beautiful new store—its first in the country—at 138 Fifth Avenue by 19th Street, right where the Flatiron Building splits Broadway and Fifth Avenue into two.

The beautiful 2,500-square-foot shop is a sight for sore eyes that truly calls out to the top-notch designs that Herschel is known for. Shoppers will get to browse through the largest assortment of the brand's products in the world—from its iconic backpack line to luggage pieces, travel accessories and a brand new apparel line dubbed Herschel Supply Uniform.

Design-wise, expect a mix of old and new, with vintage furniture pieces co-existing with more modern choices like stairs painted orange, a tile-wrapped cash desk and LED screens.

Although the shopping experience obviously takes center stage, there's much more to the destination than the traditional buying of goods. In fact, right above the store, the staff will get to host ongoing community events across a 1,200-square-foot space.

Guests will also notice an area dedicated to the brand’s Artists in Residence program, which also includes a large-scale wall and lounge space. Here, a rotating cast of artists will display their works.

"We’re thrilled to invite our community into the world of Herschel," said Niko George, director of global retail at the brand, in an official statement about the news. "Our goal for Flatiron, and for all Herschel stores, is to serve as more than just a backdrop for product. They will be true interactive spaces that will come to life through panels, events and giving back to the community."

See some photos from inside the new shop right here:

Photograph: Courtesy of Herschel Supply

