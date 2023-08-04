A family business that first began in South Brooklyn 42 years ago opened its first brick-and-mortar outpost in New York City at Time Out Market on Friday, August 4.

Morris Salomon and Abie Bitton’s grandparents’ wholesale bakery has supplied all manner of baked goods to top hotels, restaurants and caterers for special events like weddings in NYC and beyond since 1981. As travel plans, the hospitality industry and formal fêtes all stalled at the onset of the pandemic, the cousins began exploring opportunities to deliver those family recipes for treats like baklava directly to consumers, and Baklava Bakery was born.

The new address “represents an exciting milestone for the bakery,” Salomon says in an email. “The establishment of a physical location at such a prominent food market allows us to offer our authentic and delectable baklava to a broader audience in the heart of New York City. Our presence at Time Out Market not only signifies our commitment to delivering high-quality pastries but also presents an opportunity to showcase the rich flavors and cultural heritage of our products to locals and visitors alike.”

This first local locale for the biz will offer more than its perfected phyllo dough and pistachio signature sweets. The Middle Eastern bites, handheld crêpes, and cute “candy sushi” that’s just what you’d imagine will all appear on the menu.

“We aim to create a memorable and enjoyable experience for every customer who steps through the door,” Salomon says. “We aspire to become a beloved destination for baklava enthusiasts, providing them with a warm and inviting atmosphere where they can savor our time-honored recipes. Additionally, we hope this venture will enable us to foster meaningful connections with the local community, cultivating a strong and loyal customer base.”

Baklava Bakery is located on Time Out Market New York’s first floor at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn.