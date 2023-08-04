New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Baklava Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out Market

Baklava Bakery opens at Time Out Market New York today

Its the first local retail presence for the offshoot of a long-running family business.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

A family business that first began in South Brooklyn 42 years ago opened its first brick-and-mortar outpost in New York City at Time Out Market on Friday, August 4. 

Morris Salomon and Abie Bitton’s grandparents’ wholesale bakery has supplied all manner of baked goods to top hotels, restaurants and caterers for special events like weddings in NYC and beyond since 1981. As travel plans, the hospitality industry and formal fêtes all stalled at the onset of the pandemic, the cousins began exploring opportunities to deliver those family recipes for treats like baklava directly to consumers, and Baklava Bakery was born.

The new address “represents an exciting milestone for the bakery,” Salomon says in an email. “The establishment of a physical location at such a prominent food market allows us to offer our authentic and delectable baklava to a broader audience in the heart of New York City. Our presence at Time Out Market not only signifies our commitment to delivering high-quality pastries but also presents an opportunity to showcase the rich flavors and cultural heritage of our products to locals and visitors alike.”

This first local locale for the biz will offer more than its perfected phyllo dough and pistachio signature sweets. The Middle Eastern bites, handheld crêpes, and cute “candy sushi” that’s just what you’d imagine will all appear on the menu. 

“We aim to create a memorable and enjoyable experience for every customer who steps through the door,” Salomon says. “We aspire to become a beloved destination for baklava enthusiasts, providing them with a warm and inviting atmosphere where they can savor our time-honored recipes. Additionally, we hope this venture will enable us to foster meaningful connections with the local community, cultivating a strong and loyal customer base.” 

Baklava Bakery is located on Time Out Market New York’s first floor at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.