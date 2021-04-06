BAM’s first in-person show of the year is an ice skating performance in Prospect Park

Live in-person performances are officially back at the Brooklyn Academy of Music starting today. "Influences," an ice skating show, is taking place at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park starting today through April 11. You can buy tickets for each one of the seven scheduled performances right here.

This will be the first of five different outdoor shows that BAM will be hosting throughout the city this spring, at locations that include the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn Borough Hall, Brooklyn Navy Yard and even the sidewalks of Fort Greene.

"Influences" is a contemporary dance on ice skates choreographed by Canadian ice skating company La Patin Libre that audiences will get to enjoy while sitting rink-side. The seats will obviously be spaced out and guests are encouraged to don face coverings throughout the performance.

"Arrivals + Departures," a large-scale public art installation also by BAM, is currently on display as well. Free and open to the public through April 11 right in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall, the exhibit takes the form of two traditional train station boards that display the names of people born and who have passed as submitted by the general public.

Next up, New Yorkers will be able to attend a concert for one at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in May. "Nestled in secluded corners of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, acclaimed New York musicians—including artists from the Silkroad Ensemble—play a one-to-one performance, creating an intimate and utterly unique concert experience," reads the official press release regarding "1:1 Concerts GbR," also on BAM's spring roster. "Each audience member follows a unique path to a socially distant, private stage and discovers which musician will share their spirit in a ten-minute set." Yes, it sounds super cool and, no, tickets are not yet available for the unique concerts... but we'll be sure to let you know when they are!

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- Everything you need to know about marijuana in NYC

- 12 gorgeous photos of cherry blossoms in NYC right now

- New York launches the nation’s first vaccine passports

- The Bronx Night Market is official

- A New Yorker changed the Fulton St subway sign for April Fools Day

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.