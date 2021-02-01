Be careful, New Yorkers: Only essential travel is allowed throughout the city today

The snow is coming down hard and with estimates expected to reach 24 inches in some parts of the state, we're here to tell you: stay safe, New Yorkers.

Late last night, Mayor Bill De Blasio issued local emergency travel restrictions in anticipation of the damage the blizzard will likely reap across the city. Beginning this morning at 6am through tomorrow at 6am, only essential travel is permitted across town.

"Make no mistake: this storm will bring heavy snowfall, and it will make travel dangerous in every neighborhood in our city," said the Mayor in an official statement. "New Yorkers should stay home, keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles, and let our plows work to keep us all safe."

As is always the case, folks exempt from travel restrictions include healthcare and home-care workers, police officers, public transit workers, delivery folks, news media, first responders, homeless shelter and outreach workers, individuals seeking medical treatment, for-hire vehicles and people that work in pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations, laundromats, hotels, bodegas and restaurants/bars.

Speaking of restaurants: the outdoor dining program that has defined the city in the past few months is suspended today as well. You likely don't need a reminder but, just in case you're craving a little pick-me-up today: indoor dining is set to officially return to New York City on February 14.

Other weather-related changes to keep in mind: Public school buildings are closed today and tomorrow while alternate side parking regulations are suspended through Tuesday. The city just announced that PATH trains will be shutting down by 3pm as well.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of flights scheduled to depart from John F. Kennedy International Airport have been cancelled—as have 90% of the ones set to take off from LaGuardia Airport, according to FlightAware.

"Wednesday we'll be back strong," said de Blasio during a briefing about the situation earlier today. "Parents, so you can plan, I wanted to make sure you knew this as early as possible—no school today, no school tomorrow in person—we're back in person Wednesday, but every day of course will have remote learning."

Although we virtually spent an entire year indulging in snow days, there's something about seeing our cities enveloped in white that soothes our souls. Just remember to be careful and stay safe.

