Daiso
Photograph: Shutterstock

Beloved Japanese discount store Daiso is opening in Brooklyn

It'll sell its cute and useful items right above Sunrise Mart at Japan Village!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
A Japanese discount store with a cult following across the world is opening its second shop in Brooklyn this month, bringing its cutesy and useful merchandise to Industry City.

At the end of January, Daiso announced the opening on its Instagram account, saying it'll be located above Sunrise Mart at Japanese Village at Industry City. To celebrate its grand opening, there will be special giveaways on February 25 and 26 at 10am.

A Facebook post says there will be goodie bags for the first 100 customers each day who have at least a $30 purchase (one per person) as well as a 15-inch plushie toy for the first 100 customers with a purchase of $100 or more.

Daiso is jam-packed with inexpensive toys, Japanese treats, items for the home and other kitschy stuff that won't break the bank. It's known for carrying Hello Kitty and Sanrio home goods, affordable cosmetics, adorable stationery, pretty tableware, useful baking tools and crafting supplies.

Daiso already opened for the first time in NYC back in 2019 in the Shops at Skyview Center in Flushing. This is its second NYC shop.

Make sure to get there early so you get your goodie bag before they run out!

Daiso
Photograph: Shutterstock

