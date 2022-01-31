100 color-changing interactive pads are now in Industry City

The Pool will be on display through the end of March.

This is definitely the only outdoor pool you'll want to visit in NYC this winter.

The Pool, by Brooklyn-based artist Jen Lewin, is a new traveling piece made of over 100 interactive circular pads—activated by the touch of visitors—that constitute an artistic "pool."

On display from now through March 28 at Industry City's Courtyard, the field of concentric circles makes use of a technology developed by Lewin herself that allows individuals to create their own light and color show by simply stepping, dancing or jumping on each pad. It will be on view daily from 3pm through 9pm.

The artist first built The Pool in 2008, inspired by Australian tidal waves while camping on the west coast of the country. Since then, the exhibition has traveled over to twenty countries and sixty spaces. Folks in Jerusalem, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Taipei, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Lisbon, Prague, Sydney and Shanghai have all been able to play around with it.

The artist behind the work is no stranger to New York's art scene. About a year ago, Lewin's interactive piece Reflect took over Domino Park. Similar to The Pool, Reflect consisted of interactive platforms set up as three concentric rings that would respond to visitors' steps. The waterfront light show was a hit on social media back then and we bet the 2022 version of it will also excited Instagram users.

Check out photos of The Pool from all over the world—and then head to Industry City to snap a photo or two while walking around the installation yourself.

Photograph: Jen Lewin Studio The Pool in Los Angeles

Photograph: The Pool by artist Jen Lewin, photo by Marcus Alfred Carter The Pool in New Orleans

Photograph: The Pool by artist Jen Lewin, photo by Morgan Sasser The Pool in Mexico City