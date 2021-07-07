Beloved live music venue Le Poisson Rouge is reopening in August

Another beloved venue is reopening this summer in New York City!

Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker St.), home to endless indie concerts, drag queen bingo nights and more events since 2008, will reopen on August 28 with an exciting lineup booked through next winter!

The venue will reopen on Saturday, August 28 with two events. The first, with doors opening at 6 p.m, will be the Rhythm Revue Retro Soul Dance Party With Felix Hernandez, open to guests 18 and older. Tickets start at $20 and yes, there will be dancing. Following the big reopening on the main stage, an emo night party will open its doors at 11 p.m., complete with a DJ and many eccentric black outfits, we're expecting. That event is 21 and older, and tickets start at $12.

Tickets for all upcoming Le Poisson Rouge events can be purchased online, with discounts often offered for advance sales.

To help support staff and maintain the space following March 2020's government-mandated shutdown, Le Poisson Rouge launched a Patreon, to fundraise and open perks to fans, like advance sales, drink tickets and more. The venue has also raised over $23,000 on GoFundMe that opened in late March 2020. Donations are still accepted, and just $5 gets you a free drink ticket at a future event.

Full Le Poisson Rouge 2021-2022 schedule below:

Aug 28 Rhythm Revue Retro Soul Dance Party

Sep 1 Wrabel - In The Round

Sep 2 The Residents

Sep 3 The Freedom Party

Sep 8 Unleash the Archers

Sep 10 A Night of Tarab with Yousef Shamoun

Sep 11 Gary Lucas

Sep 12 Thurston Moore

Sep 14 Ben Abraham

Sep 15 Knocked Loose with Gatecreeper

Sep 16 Mac Sabbath

Sep 17 Vieux Farka Toure

Sep 18 Eli Keszler

Sep 22 Taka Kigawa

Sep 23 Taylor Eigsti

Sep 25 Kathleen Edwards

Sep 27 Joshua Abrams Natural Information Society

Sep 30 Jake Miller

Oct 2 Wild Rivers

Oct 5 Nothing,Nowhere

Oct 7 Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog + The Messthetics (at Bell House)

Oct 8 Carsie Blanton

Oct 9 H20

Oct 10 H20

Oct 15 Lisa Loeb

Oct 16 T:3

Oct 20 High on Fire

Oct 21 High on Fire

Oct 27 Local H

Oct 28 Madison Cunningham

Nov 3 The Menzingers

Nov 4 The Menzingers

Nov 7 Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Nov 13 Bush Tetras

Nov 20 The Cybertronic Spree

Nov 21 The NYChillharmonic, Aberdeen, and Adam Neely's Jazz School

Dec 2 She Past Away

Dec 4 Julian Lage

Dec 6 Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer

Dec 10 Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer

Dec 7 Benny Sings

Jan 25 Daughters

Jan 26 Daughters

Feb 5 Coeur de Pirate (at Town Hall)

Mar 18 Clap Your Hands Say Yeah