Beloved live music venue Le Poisson Rouge is reopening in August

[title]
Another beloved venue is reopening this summer in New York City!
Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker St.), home to endless indie concerts, drag queen bingo nights and more events since 2008, will reopen on August 28 with an exciting lineup booked through next winter!
The venue will reopen on Saturday, August 28 with two events. The first, with doors opening at 6 p.m, will be the Rhythm Revue Retro Soul Dance Party With Felix Hernandez, open to guests 18 and older. Tickets start at $20 and yes, there will be dancing. Following the big reopening on the main stage, an emo night party will open its doors at 11 p.m., complete with a DJ and many eccentric black outfits, we're expecting. That event is 21 and older, and tickets start at $12.
Tickets for all upcoming Le Poisson Rouge events can be purchased online, with discounts often offered for advance sales.
To help support staff and maintain the space following March 2020's government-mandated shutdown, Le Poisson Rouge launched a Patreon, to fundraise and open perks to fans, like advance sales, drink tickets and more. The venue has also raised over $23,000 on GoFundMe that opened in late March 2020. Donations are still accepted, and just $5 gets you a free drink ticket at a future event.
Full Le Poisson Rouge 2021-2022 schedule below:
Aug 28 Rhythm Revue Retro Soul Dance Party
Sep 1 Wrabel - In The Round
Sep 2 The Residents
Sep 3 The Freedom Party
Sep 8 Unleash the Archers
Sep 10 A Night of Tarab with Yousef Shamoun
Sep 11 Gary Lucas
Sep 12 Thurston Moore
Sep 14 Ben Abraham
Sep 15 Knocked Loose with Gatecreeper
Sep 16 Mac Sabbath
Sep 17 Vieux Farka Toure
Sep 18 Eli Keszler
Sep 22 Taka Kigawa
Sep 23 Taylor Eigsti
Sep 25 Kathleen Edwards
Sep 27 Joshua Abrams Natural Information Society
Sep 30 Jake Miller
Oct 2 Wild Rivers
Oct 5 Nothing,Nowhere
Oct 7 Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog + The Messthetics (at Bell House)
Oct 8 Carsie Blanton
Oct 9 H20
Oct 10 H20
Oct 15 Lisa Loeb
Oct 16 T:3
Oct 20 High on Fire
Oct 21 High on Fire
Oct 27 Local H
Oct 28 Madison Cunningham
Nov 3 The Menzingers
Nov 4 The Menzingers
Nov 7 Nate Smith + KINFOLK
Nov 13 Bush Tetras
Nov 20 The Cybertronic Spree
Nov 21 The NYChillharmonic, Aberdeen, and Adam Neely's Jazz School
Dec 2 She Past Away
Dec 4 Julian Lage
Dec 6 Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer
Dec 10 Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer
Dec 7 Benny Sings
Jan 25 Daughters
Jan 26 Daughters
Feb 5 Coeur de Pirate (at Town Hall)
Mar 18 Clap Your Hands Say Yeah