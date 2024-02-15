New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Boris & Horton
Boris & Horton

Beloved NYC dog café Boris and Horton is closing

Both locations will shut their doggie doors on February 26.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

New York City dogs and their owners are about to be uprooted from a regular doggie date spot.

Boris & Horton, New York City’s beloved dog café, announced on Thursday morning that it will be closing both the East Village and Williamsburg locations on Monday, February 26.

Within an hour of posting the sad news on Instagram, over 500 comments rolled in, voicing support, disbelief, disappointment and confusion over the seemingly sudden loss of community space. 

Boris & Horton first opened on Avenue A in 2018. The unique space offered off-leash exercise and socialization for local pups, plus coffee, snacks and WiFi for their humans. This past summer, the concept expanded to Williamsburg, with an extensive dog-friendly space for daytime playdates and popular evening activities like dog-friendly comedy, drag, music and art nights, plus weekend meetups, exercise classes and more.

Boris & Horton's reason for closure is far too familiar for independent businesses in New York City: It's just too expensive. 

“While we’re busy a lot of the time, there’s a lot of times where we’re just too slow,” Boris & Horton’s co-owner Logan Mikhly told Time Out New York via phone. “Our average ticket doesn’t meet our needs.” Rent, staffing and the cost of ingredients and materials are high, and increasing.

Mikhly added that due to being a dog-friendly business, Boris & Horton was subject to more DOH regulations than a typical coffee shop, required more square footage for safe and fun off-leash experiences, and had higher overhead by using exclusively disposable cups and plates, for health reasons.  

Boris & Horton
Melissa Kravitz HoeffnerA Hanukkah dog cookie at Boris & Horton

Still, this isn't the end of Boris & Horton. The website and social media pages will remain active for future projects, and Mikhly plans to stay in the "dog world" for her next venture. She's proud of the hundreds of animal rescue events the business hosted, the thousands of dogs they found homes for, and fundraising accomplished for local rescues. 

“We created a place that people could feel comfortable, and stop in if they needed a smile,” Mikhly said. Over the years, Boris & Horton was a space for proposals, weddings, post-breakup pet seshes, de-stressing and just creating a third place with top-tier vibes outside of home or work for countless New Yorkers. 

Right now, Mikhly is focused on supporting the staff. Fans of the cafés can still visit through Monday, February 26, buy merch and café items and perhaps contribute to a potential staff fundraiser. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.