Beloved 'Parade' is heading to Broadway for its first-ever revival

Following a very successful limited run at New York City Center last year, Parade is heading to Broadway for its first-ever revival next month.

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will reprise their roles as, respectively, Leo Frank and Lucille Frank, in a musical that explores themes of antisemitism during a time of related concerns across the United States. Parade, which originally premiered on Broadway in 1998 and won two Tonys the year after, tells the true story of a Jewish man who was wrongfully accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1913.

Performances will kick off at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre at 242 W 45th Street by Eighth Avenue on February 21, with an opening night set for March 16. The show will run through August 6 and tickets for it are already on sale right here.

"I am delighted that Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown's musical will be seen by Broadway audiences again after our brief run last fall," said director Michael Arden in an official statement about the news. "Parade has been a seminal piece of theater for me as an artist since it premiered 25 years ago, and to be collaborating with this incredible group of producers, designers, and artists led by the brilliant Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond is truly a dream come true. The story of Leo Frank is more important than ever to re-examine, and it is my hope that audiences are both inspired and activated to reflect on both the past failure and the enduring promise of the complicated tapestry we call America."

When it ran at City Center in November of 2022, the production received stellar reviews, so we expect the Broadway mounting to be a popular and successful one as well. Which is to say: Grab tickets as soon as you can.