Beloved West Village Italian restaurant Extra Virgin is closing after two decades

The last day of service will be May 31.

Today is a sad day: legendary West Village restaurant Extra Virgin has announced that it will officially close after service on May 31.

According to Eater, the first to report the news, the lease is up at 259 West 4th Street by Perry Street, where the Italian eatery has operated since it first opened back in 2004, "and the building's landlord raised the rent."

"It’s just mathematically impossible for us to continue,” owner Michele Gaton said to the outlet.

Delicious food (including a straight-up spaghetti al pomodoro and the lemon-coated cod) and homey vibes defined the downtown restaurant for two decades, making it a staple in a neighborhood that has been dealing with a slew of other culinary-related shutterings in the past few months: Mary's Fish Camp just closed, as did Cafe Clover and Chumley's, among many others.

The area's character, so intricately related to the businesses that call it home, will undoubtedly shift come June—a fact that plenty of locals have taken to bemoan on social media while commenting on Extra Virgin's announcement.

“I feel like I’m losing a piece of myself!” someone wrote on Instagram.

”So sad to hear this news!! What a huge loss to the neighborhood and to all of NYC! I will dream about the extra virgin chicken forever!” another user commented.

”End of an Era!” a third fan wrote on the platform. “so many memories and helping to get us through Covid!!”

The enormity of the news is not lost on the business itself.

"The past 20 years have been filled with laughter, flavors and unforgettable moments shared with you, our cherished patrons," the restaurant wrote in a message announcing the bitter news on Instagram. "Your unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our success and, for that, we are deeply grateful."