Bernadette Peters shares her favorite pet-friendly NYC spots

Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, is celebrating its 24th anniversary in Shubert Alley this weekend. We recently caught up with the organization’s co-founder, Bernadette Peters, who shared all the highlights of Saturday’s festivities, which are in person for the first time in four years.

Peters, with two rescue dogs of her own named Charlie and Rosalie, shared some of her favorite pet-friendly places in New York City.

"Take your dog on an adventure," she told Time Out New York. "Better yet, let them take you on an adventure in New York!"

1. Central Park

"The first that comes to mind is Central Park," she says. "It’s gorgeous any time of the year but very lush in the summer."

2. Riverside Park

"Walking along the Hudson River in Riverside Park is also a lovely walk for you and your pups," she adds.

3. These Dog Runs

"Battery Park has the Sirius Dog Run named after a Port Authority Labrador Retriever named Sirius that was killed during the September 11 attacks," she said. "There are paved hills and a cratered doggy pool for your pup. You can relax on the benches overlooking the Hudson while they play."

"If you live near Tompkins Square Park, this run dubbed Tompkins Square Dog Run was a pioneer when it opened in 1990. It was redone in 2008 with a sandlike surface wading pool, picnic tables, tennis balls, lots of room for the dogs with two separate spaces for large and small canines," she says. "You can check out the runs that are in your neighborhood as they are all over NYC."

4. The Barking Dog

"If you get a hankering for something to eat, there's The Barking Dog," she suggests. "It's a NYC dog-friendly restaurant. It has outdoor seating for you and your pooch and doggy fountains. They serve brunch, lunch and dinner and you can enjoy the sunshine with your pet while enjoying all the doggy decor."

5. Lucky Dog

"Lucky Dog is a Brooklyn dive bar that's very dog friendly," Peters says. "You can actually bring your dog inside to sit with you at the bar. They also have an outdoor patio, I guess your dog leads the way home after that."

6. Shake Shack

"You must know about Shake Shack," she says. "It even has a pooch-ini for your pup made with vanilla custard, dog biscuits and peanut butter."

7. William Secord Gallery

"There is an actual museum where dogs are welcome," Peters mentions. "The William Secord Gallery on the Upper East Side welcomes all leashed pets. The gallery specializes in 19th-century dog and animal paintings. I think it's great they allow dogs to view dogs!"