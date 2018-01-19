Bernadette Peters takes over the title role in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway

Bette Midler’s run in the title role of Hello, Dolly! reached its conclusion on January 14. But the production itself is not going away anytime soon: Starting January 20, the much-loved Bernadette Peters will take Midler's place in Dolly's famous red dress.

Replacing Midler won't be easy. Her performance was praised to the skies—we gave the show five stars—and she won a 2017 Tony Award for it. Broadway veteran Peters, however, seems more than prepared to put her own stamp on the role—as she did when she succeeded Catherine Zeta Jones role in the most recent Broadway revival of A Little Night Music. Her musical-theater career stretches back nearly 60 years, during which time she originated the roles of Dot in Sunday in the Park with George and the Witch in Into the Woods (and won Tonys for leading roles in Song and Dance and Annie Get Your Gun). Unlike Midler, who did not perform on Tuesdays, Peters is scheduled to play the role of Dolly eight times a week.

Hello, Dolly! has had a wildly successful run so far, and won four Tony Awards, including for Best Musical Revival. Peters will be joined by Victor Garber (last seen on Broadway in the 2010 revival of Present Laughter) as Horace Vandergelder, the role that David Hyde Pierce played opposite Midler.

