Best Friends of New York City needs forever homes for its numerous kitties.

Did you know you can spend just $8 for a new best friend? The furry kind, that is.

Best Friends Animal Society says it is “overflowing” with cats, so it is holding a major discount on adoption fees tied to Hanukkah. For $8 you can adopt a kitty and adopt a second at no cost.

I know from experience that cats do better when they have a friend to play and cuddle with.

The adoption event is taking place at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center located at 307 West Broadway open daily from noon to 6pm.

You can peruse the felines up for adoption at the Lifesaving Center on bestfriends.org before you go. The ones you’ll find there (like Piglet, Marshmallow and Shrimp) have a sticker on their photos that says “Meet me at 307 W. Broadway.”

There are just two days left, so hightail it to Soho!