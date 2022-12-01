Every year as Hanukkah rolls around in NYC, a conversation takes place regarding two massive menorahs located across the East River from one another in the city.

Two particular lighting events are considered by many to be the most trafficked around New York: One located at Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Heights and the other at Grand Army Plaza in midtown Manhattan. However, these two menorahs have both, at one point, called themselves: "The Largest Menorah in the World."

Alas, that "dispute" has now been resolved. Following our investigation, we learned that, in fact, the candelabra in Manhattan is the tallest one in the world. Here's more about the history.

This year, the Brooklyn menorah lighting will be held on December 18 beginning at 4pm; the Manhattan menorah lighting details haven't been announced.