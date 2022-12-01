New York
World's Largest Hanukkah Menorah
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/tasayu

Best Hanukkah events in NYC

It's time for the Festival of Lights, so have eight delicious and dancey nights at these Hanukkah events

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Only one night of holiday celebration? Please. Hanukkah (or Chanukah or even Hanukah) means you have more than a week to drink and celebrate at some of the best bars in NYC, boogie at one of the best events in December and party your face off. Speaking of your mug, you should also stuff your face with fried foods (or hit up some kosher restaurants). L’chaim!

RECOMMENDED: See the full guide to Hanukkah in NYC

Best things to do for Hanukkah 2022

Menorah lightings
Photograph: Shutterstock

Menorah lightings

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Every year as Hanukkah rolls around in NYC, a conversation takes place regarding two massive menorahs located across the East River from one another in the city. 

Two particular lighting events are considered by many to be the most trafficked around New York: One located at Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Heights and the other at Grand Army Plaza in midtown Manhattan. However, these two menorahs have both, at one point, called themselves: "The Largest Menorah in the World."

Alas, that "dispute" has now been resolved. Following our investigation, we learned that, in fact, the candelabra in Manhattan is the tallest one in the world. Here's more about the history.

This year, the Brooklyn menorah lighting will be held on December 18 beginning at 4pm; the Manhattan menorah lighting details haven't been announced. 

Read more
Maccabee Bar
Photograph: Carlie Febo

Maccabee Bar

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

Never before has there been a Hanukkah-themed bar open in town... until now! Maccabee Bar will pop up at Ollie West Village this month as a Hanukkah wonderland with themed cocktails, traditional food and fun decor. 

Among the outstanding drink menu items are the Latke Sour (apple brandy, potato, lemon and tobacco bitters) and the Hebrew Hammer (vodka, "leavened" sugar, lemon and raspberry, reminiscent of sufganiyot, the jelly-filled donuts commonly eaten this time of the year). Yes, there will also be latkes and other snacks available for munching.

Maccabee Bar will open December 13 through December 31 on Tuesdays through Saturdays. The week of Hanukkah, which this year falls on December 18 through 26, the bar will stay open every single night.

Read more
Hanukkah Holiday Concert
Photograph: Courtesy of Town & Village Synagogue

Hanukkah Holiday Concert

  • Music

The synagogue hosting this event describes it as "a pre-Hanukkah gift for everyone" featuing "Jewish music gems."

This Hanukkah Holiday Concert on Saturday, December 3 at Manhattan's Town & Village Synagogue features musical guests Galeet Dardashti and the band Divahn. Expect traditional and original Jewish songs with sophisticated harmonies, entrancing improvisations and funky arrangements. In addition, Town & Village cantor Shayna Postman, the synagogue's choir and junior singers, and pianist Scott Stein will also perform.

Read more
Buy ticket
Big Band Hanukkah
Photograph: By Nina Galicheva

Big Band Hanukkah

  • Music

Get into the seasonal spirit with this soulful and swinging big band concert by the Eyal Vilner Big Band on Sunday, December 11 in Brooklyn. Inspired by Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker, Vilner’s jazzy and festive Hanukkah concert honors the beauty of traditional Hanukkah songs while blending the sounds of jazz and swing with Israeli, Jewish and Middle Eastern music.​

Israeli saxophonist, clarinetist, flutist, composer and bandleader Eyal Vilner is one of the leading new voices in the New York swing and big band scene. His Big Band has performed in New York at Lincoln Center, The Guggenheim, Birdland, and Dizzy's Club, and in Israel at the Red Sea Jazz Festival, Jerusalem Theater, and The Tel Aviv Jazz Festival. You can even meet the artists after the concert.

Read more
New York Jewish Book Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

New York Jewish Book Festival

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

The Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will host its first New York Jewish Book Festival, which will kick off on Sunday, December 11 and run from 10am through 9pm at the cultural institution in Battery Park City. 

Guests will get to attend author talks and signings, panels and more for free, with a suggested donation of $10.

There will be plenty of fascinating highlights to be a part of throughout the day, including appearances by renowned writer Gary Shteyngart, culinary historian Michael Twitty of Koshersoul fame, journalists A.O. Scott and Mark Harris, and illustrator and author Maira Kalman, who just released her new book Women Holding Things.

Children and families will also enjoy the presence of PJ Library, Kalaniot Books and authors of books for children in the Kid’s Corner, including The Very Best Sukkah: A Story from Uganda with Soshana Nambi and an interactive reading of Mendel’s Hanukkah Mess Up with Chana Stiefel and Larry Stiefel.

Read more

Mitzvah or Shandah Live

  • Comedy

Is regifting tickets you got for Hanukkah to a comedy show a mitzvah or shandah?! Comedians will debate topics like this at the aptly titled comedy show "Mitzvah or Shandah Live" on Tuesday, December 13 at Stand Up NY on the Upper West Side.

During the show, they'll play the hit conversational card game “Mitzvah or Shandah” live for the first time while debating hilarious Jewish situations. The panel includes comedians FreddyG and Mikey Greenblatt (aka Jewishvibes), writer Arielle Kaplan (aka whoregasmic), and cartoonist and game creator Danielle Brody (aka Jews in Doodles). 

Read more
Dessert and Dreidels
Photograph: Courtesy of Cricket's Candy Creations

Dessert and Dreidels

  • Things to do

Make marshmallow dreidels and candy menorahs in preparation for Chanukah at this family-friendly event on Sunday, December 18. 

Cricket's Candy Creations is a pop-up experience in Tribeca that uses candy as a medium to engage kid creators in learning through play. It also helps kids learn about food and cooking through fun activities. 

Read more
Buy ticket

Chanukah on Ice 2022

Head to Wollman Rink on December 19 for an evening of Chanukah on Ice featuring skating dreidels, kosher donuts, festive music and an ice menorah.

Read more
Looking for some Hanukkah music?

