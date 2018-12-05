Beyonce and Jay Z's personal chef just opened a restaurant in the Meatpacking District

Starting tonight, you can eat like Jay and Bey.

A new Meatpacking District restaurant is opening its doors to the plebeians, even though the chef has personally prepared dishes for the likes of Beyonce and Jay Z, Pharrell and Robert De Niro. The 5,000 square-foot, 175-seat restaurant is helmed by executive chef Jean Imbert, who also won Top Chef France in 2012. The modern space with rustic touches has both red and white-brick walls, pendant lighting, a Carrara marble bar and and table tops and a large wooden art piece that represents Ellis Island.

The dishes use local and organic ingredients for seasonal dishes like Imbert's signature side dish Corn/Corn/Corn (polenta/grilled corn/pop corn), along with plates like focaccia with ricotta and celery, crispy Caesar salad, honey pork ribs and teriyaki wagyu beef with cilantro.

But we want to know the good stuff: Apparently aside from cooking private dinners for the most famous celebrity couple in the world, Imbert caters for Jay-Z on tour.

Head to 1 Little West 12th street for some major big pimpin'.