Big news: Governors Island will now be open year-round!

Like many New Yorkers, there’s a good chance that summers in the city are synonymous with day trips to Governors Island for you. While that may still be true, you’ll now be able to visit the island during the summer, fall, winter and spring! It's a trip for all seasons!

Mayor de Blasio and the Trust for Governors Island announced today that the popular island will now be open to the public all year long. Starting this year, New Yorkers and all visitors will be able to visit the island and take part in its arts and cultural offerings all year—for the first time in history!

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented opportunity to reimagine public space in this city – and now, we’re proud to keep the crown jewel of our harbor open to New Yorkers all year round,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “From expanded ferry service, to more amenities than ever, to year-round visitors from all over the city, there’s no better time to experience and invest in Governors Island.”

Also announced today was that for the first time, NYC Ferry will serve Governors Island year-round seven days a week with additional service on the South Brooklyn Route on weekdays and non-summer weekends, on top of their existing Pier 11/Wall Street summer weekend shuttle. That means there will be direct access from neighborhoods along the Brooklyn waterfront, and from the Lower East Side for the first time!



You can read today’s full announcement here. See you out there this winter!