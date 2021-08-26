A new culinary shopping concept is hitting Brooklyn this weekend! Big Night, a party, dinner and dinner party store, will open in Greenpoint on Saturday, August 28, offering everything you need to host a dinner party, be it for a special solo night in binge watching your shows or to host the most epic multi-course feast. It's like Williams Sonoma meets Kalustyan's meets Millennial TikTok aesthetics.

Envisioned by Katherine Lewin, who spent the last six years running editorial at The Infatuation, Big Night connects Lewin's restaurant editorial experience with her retail origins working as a copywriter at J. Crew.

The space itself has a social-media friendly atmosphere, designed by Erica Padgett (previously of The Wing), who started her own general contracting company, Decorum Design & Build, to design the space. Big Night focused on highlighting female entrepreneurs to envision the shop, with Mia Johnson designing the logo and branding, and Olive Panter painting the exterior signage. The bright, cozy store is created to feel like you're walking into your cool best friend's dream apartment, and leaving with whatever you desire (for a price, of course).

Big Night curates specialty grocery items with a focus on women- and BIPOC-owned brands, alongside with kitchen and dining goods. On the shelves, expect to find mind-blowingly good olives, and a bowl to serve them in that will be the envy of your friends' Insta reels for weeks to come.

Home brands sold at Big Night will include Hawkins New York, Sabre, Ichendorf Milano, Estelle Glassware, Fredericks & Mae, and Departo. Food makers include Fly By Jing, Rancho Gordo, Exau, Fishwife Omsom, and many more. The fridge is stocked with small-producer cheeses, charcuterie, and collaborations with local restaurants (first up: Mezze from Williamsburg's Lighthouse), to give you a leg up in hosting.

A charming backyard with a picnic table and fairy lights will be used for upcoming community and private events.