Billie Eilish is opening a pop-up store in NYC next week only

Coinciding with her three sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden, Billie Eilish will debut a merch pop-up store in NYC next week from October 16 through 20.

Dubbed Hit Me Hard and Soft Merch Pop-Up, an ode to her eponymous latest album, the destination will take over 105 Wooster Street in SoHo, welcoming guests from noon through 7pm daily during the duration of the activation.

Presented in collaboration with American Express, the temporary shop will be filled with exclusive Eilish merch, also offering guests the chance to pose for photo ops inspired by the artist's latest album.

Poster: Courtesy of American Express

American Express card members in particular are in luck, as they will be able to enjoy exclusive perks when visiting the pop-up. These include:

- Early access to the shop from 11am to noon daily, with a plus one

- A special check-out line that will (hopefully!) make it easier and quicker to ring up purchases

- A complimentary gift at checkout

- Exclusive merchandise only available to card holders

If you haven't been able to snag tickets to Eilish's concerts and won't make it to the pop-up shop, worry not: you can still catch the 22-year-old artist performing on Saturday Night Live next Saturday, October 19, when she'll be the show's musical guest.