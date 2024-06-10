New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Carbone in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy of WikiMedia

Black market restaurant reservations may soon be illegal in NYC

Will it be easier to get into Carbone now?

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

The hardships involved in securing a table at some of the most popular restaurants in NYC—from Carbone to Polo Bar, Theodora, Torrisi, Bangkok Supper Club and more—have become almost comical. It's now nearly impossible to snag a reservation any day between 6pm and 9pm.

The well-earned reputation of the various restaurants and New Yorkers' propensity for dining out, however, are not the only reasons why being able to actually eat at the destinations has become so hard: new software has also flooded the Internet, taking over available tables as soon as they are released and then selling them on a black market of sorts at exorbitant prices. 

Officials have (finally!) come around to doing something about the problem. New York’s state legislature just passed a new bill called the Restaurant Reservation Anti-Piracy Act that, if signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul, would require "third-party online reservation platforms to enter into a written agreement with restaurants before being able to list reservations on their website, mobile application or other platform." Basically, the new guidelines would force all to act as OpenTable and Resy already do: work with the restaurant to offer whatever reservations are actually available. Only reputable apps allowed, table seekers!

"Now, when diners do have the ability to dine out, they will no longer have to compete with predatory bots capturing reservations and reselling them at exorbitant prices," said Melissa Fleischut, President & CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, in an official statement. "And restaurants will no longer be left with empty seats from unauthorized third-party reserved tables. This legislation supports restaurants, diners and the legitimate apps uplifting the hospitality industry."

Needless to say, Resy, OpenTable and the like have joined the Restaurant Association in praising the latest legislative action. The law would greatly benefit the platforms, in fact, and no longer have them compete with illegitimate apps when servicing the dining-out public.

Whether this means that you'll actually be able to snag a table at Carbone at 7pm on a Thursday is yet to be seen, but we're at least getting somewhere.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.