Black Tap and Threes Brewing are teaming up for an exclusive tasting menu

Burgers and beer are perhaps summer's best pairing (sorry hot dogs) and two excellent New York establishments are teaming up to bring New Yorkers the best of the best.

For one night only, Black Tap and Threes Brewing will offer an exclusive tasting menu collaboration, featuring beer pairings and a unique menu.

RECOMMENDED: Raising Cane’s NYC finally opens its flagship in Times Square

As part of Black Tap’s “Summer of Pils” celebration on West 35th Street, Black Tap’s Corporate Executive Chef, Stephen Parker, and Beverage Director, Christian Orlando, will pair dishes with the best summer lagers Brooklyn-based Threes Brewing has to offer.

The meal starts out with a cocktail, “In Three’s Company,” made with lemon verbena infused gin, lemongrass, lemon juice and Threes’ “Vliet Pilsner.” The first course, buttermilk chicken fried oysters, with smoky remoulade and preserved lemon, is paired with “Dreams of Yesterday.” Next up, a special Santa Maria Burger, made with a prime beef patty, house pickled jalapeños, fried beer dough queso fresco, chipotle crema and cilantro, to chase down with Threes’ “Echo of Nothing,” a Mexican Lager.

Still hungry? IPA fried shrimp, a wagyu mozzarella melt and summer cherry cobbler served with milkshake shots, round out the menu, all paired with more cold brews from Threes, of course.

Tickets to this epic feast are $110 via Eventbrite. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, June 28 from 7pm to 9:30pm at 45 West 35th Street in the Kixby Hotel’s intimate back lounge.