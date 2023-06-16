For years, those famous fried chicken tenders from Raising Cane's were illusive to New Yorkers—that is, until now! The Baton Rouge-based fast-food chain is finally coming to NYC with a big global flagship in Times Square, which is set to debut at 1501 Broadway on Tuesday, June 27.

To celebrate that flagship opening, you can score free chicken fingers (ready to douse in that famous secret-recipe Cane's sauce) next week as part of an activation from The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF).

On Wednesday, June 21, a Raising Cane's food truck will be parked at 42nd Street at 7th Avenue for a one-day-only food truck pop-up party, giving away 500 Chicken Finger box combos (which include tenders, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and Cane's sauce), as well as tickets to the 2023 NYCWFF event and copies of the new book from chef-slash-YouTuber Nick DiGiovanni, Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook. The food truck pop-up party will take place between 11:30am and 1:30pm, with supplied doled out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Raising Cane's Times Square flagship will measure over 8,000 square feet, reportedly making it the largest restaurant in the Times Square "Bow Tie" (i.e. the area stretching from 41st to 47th Street, along Broadway and Seventh Avenue), and will also include a retail component. And, according to a sneak peek of the space that popped up on Twitter, there will be Texas toast-themed seating and Cane's sauce-inspired coffee tables, because of course.

You can also give back during the food truck pop-up, with donations being accepted on-site for the NYCWFF's charitable partner, God's Love We Deliver, a program that prepares and delivers nutritious meals to those living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses.