Bloomingdale’s is putting an ice skating rink in their basement for the holidays

Bloomingdale’s is doing the absolute most to make holiday shopping in the city feel like less of a task and more of an extra fun and festive experience (with emphasis on the word extra.)

The next time you visit the luxury retailer to nab some gifts for yourself (ahem, we mean the fam), check out the winter wonderland on the lower level. In collaboration with Ralph Lauren, you'll be able to set your shopping bags down for a chance to go ice-skating in-store. Ralph’s coffee bar is nearby to give you a sugar boost (hot chocolate is served) after all that gliding. On the same floor, virtual reality fans can sit inside cozy snow pods and get whisked away into a virtual sleigh ride experience.

If you think all of that’s cool, cult-favorite seltzer brand La Croix has its own bar—made of ice—on the second floor where gratis bubbly beverages are served. And there’s something pretty sweet on the eighth floor as well: It’s a life-size gingerbread house that is decorated with real candy ornaments. (But, please, don’t eat the art.)

You can have a lot of fun entering the various giant snow globes scattered throughout the department store, too. Each one depicts a different winter scene, and would make the perfect photo for your next holiday card.

Bloomie's is already raised the bar this holiday season with its interactive The Grinch-themed holiday window display. Now, these immersive, pop-up experiences are just the icing on the Christmas cookies.

If you're still not convinced to shop for presents IRL, take advantage of our essential and totally virtual holiday gift guide.

Photograph: Courtesy Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Photograph: Courtesy Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Photograph: Courtesy Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Photograph: Courtesy Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Photograph: Courtesy Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com