Breads Bakery is now selling New York-style pizza by a Michelin-starred chef

Regulars at Breads Bakery will soon be able to add New York-style pizza to their standing orders as the destination will be home to Stretch Pizza—a new residency project led by Michelin-starred chef Wylie Dufresne—beginning April 20.

Photograph: Ashley Solter

The partnership was born during the pandemic, as Dufresne (the former owner of wd~50 and Du's Donuts) got to know Breads' owner Gadi Peleg while buying babka and bread there. "It quickly became clear that each admired the other's work and the two, both of whom grew up in Manhattan, had much in common," reads an official release about the collaboration. "They started discussing ideas to get Wylie into the bakery, which was, during the pandemic, one of the few neighborhood spots still open."

The duo eventually landed on Dufresne's latest obsession: New York-style pizza.

Stretch Pizza will operate out of the bakery's Union Square location, offering New Yorkers 12-inch pies to be pre-ordered on Tock from Tuesday to Thursday, between the hours of 5 and 8pm.

Photograph: Ashley Solter

The menu includes four different pies, each one costing $19. The classic New York—which we suggest you start with—boasts house-made pizza sauce, aged mozzarella and Parmesan. Daring palates can opt for the Everything pie (cream cheese, aged mozzarella, everything bagel spice and chives), the Sketches of Spain (Romanesco sauce, grilled ramps, aged mozzarella and Parmesan) or the Couch Potato (fingerling potatoes, sour cream, rosemary, scallions, aged mozzarella and Parmesan).

But what mostly excites us is the calzone on offer ($7.50). Dufresne's take on the Italian oven-baked folded-over pizza features scrambled eggs, Muenster cheese, American cheese and scallions. A delicious gastronomical feast that will have you begging for more.

