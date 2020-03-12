New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that, as part of ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, no gatherings of more than 500 people will be permitted except in the case of schools, hospitals, nursing homes and mass transit. As a result, all Broadway productions are effectively closed immediately. The Broadway League has announced that the ban will be in effect until Sunday, April 12.

“I don’t want to see Broadway go dark if we can avoid it,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said this morning. “I want to see if we can strike some kind of balance.” But as major New York cultural institutions fell like dominos today—including the Metropolitan Opera, the Metropolitan Museum and Carnegie Hall—it has become clear that Broadway would follow soon.